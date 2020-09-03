Celebrated Ugandan singer Bebe Cool turned 43-years-old on September 1st 2020. Several of his fans and fellow celebrities sent out messages to him, explaining how much he means to them.

To the music industry, Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool is one of those very instrumental figures in the shaping of the music industry.

He has stayed relevant producing big hit songs, winning numerous awards and representing Uganda at the global level for over two decades.

To mark his 43rd year on earth, Bebe Cool spend the day with his family; Wife Zuena Kirema, their four sons (Hendrik, Alpha, Caysan, Deen Ozil) and two daughters (Princess Beata and Eman).

In a family photo shoot done by Bashir Theo, Bebe shows off his pride as a father and his undying love for Arsenal Football Club. Take a gaze at the photos below:

Read Also: Bebe Cool Turns 43: “I love you my superman” – Zuena