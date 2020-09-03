Fan from USA blesses Felista Di Superstar with DStv decoder

Popular youngster Faith Nyanzi alias Felista Di Superstar’s new home has yet again been blessed after one of her fans who is based in Corolado, USA gave her a DSTV decoder and dish.

The DStv gift to Felista comes in just a week after a UK-based Ugandan fan of the rapper only identified as Aunt Mildred gifted her with a brand new TV set after almost two years of watching TV from the neighborhood.

The youngster who couldn’t hide her joy shared the exciting news via her socials as she showed off photos of her enjoying her new DStv decoder and dish. It is also reported that it came with compact subscription paid for.

Another blessing OMG. My fan from Corolado, USA blesses me with a DSTV. Felista Di Superstar

