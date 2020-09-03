Sheebah successfully fundraises for boy burnt in house in Butambala

Amidst promoting her new music album dubbed SAMALI, Sheebah Karungi has been fundraising money for surgery for a young boy who was burnt by fire in a house in Butambala.
The Team No Sleep songstress has been using her social media platforms especially Twitter where she shared videos and images of the extent of the burns on the little boy’s body.
In August, Sheebah began the fundraiser as she requested her fans and followers and other people who can offer financial assistance to lend a hand so that the boy can afford an surgeries to better his life.
Within three days since Sheebah started the fundraiser, most of the money had been raised and was short by UGX 1M which was also raised through the month.
The songstress, through her Twitter account, revealed that the boy will be undergoing the first surgery on Saturday. She thanked all those who heard her cry and asked them to continue praying for the little child and her family.
Big heart there, innit?
