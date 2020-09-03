Sheebah successfully fundraises for boy burnt in house in Butambala

Amidst promoting her new music album dubbed SAMALI, Sheebah Karungi has been fundraising money for surgery for a young boy who was burnt by fire in a house in Butambala.

The Team No Sleep songstress has been using her social media platforms especially Twitter where she shared videos and images of the extent of the burns on the little boy’s body.

This little soul Was Burnt In The House At 2 years 😢 He lives with his grandmother In Butambala who Can't afford the Operation Of The scars That Can't Let Him Raise His Hands Up . U can send help on 0706235986 mawajuma nampiima. Sheebaholics let us help the little soul. pic.twitter.com/C6WtGABpdC — Sheebah (@Ksheebah1) August 2, 2020

In August, Sheebah began the fundraiser as she requested her fans and followers and other people who can offer financial assistance to lend a hand so that the boy can afford an surgeries to better his life.

Hello. Thanks To Every One Who Contributed To The Support Of This Little Soul. I want To Make Him A Better Man Tomorrow with ur help Soon We Are Going For Surgery .let Us Raise 1Million By The End Of This week. U can send help on 0706235986 mwajuma nampiima .Every amount counts pic.twitter.com/o8krWCkOIm — Sheebah (@Ksheebah1) August 5, 2020

Within three days since Sheebah started the fundraiser, most of the money had been raised and was short by UGX 1M which was also raised through the month.

The songstress, through her Twitter account, revealed that the boy will be undergoing the first surgery on Saturday. She thanked all those who heard her cry and asked them to continue praying for the little child and her family.

GoodNews!! Thanks To Everyone Who Contributed To Support This Young Boy. And On saturday He Is Going To Be Admitted For The First Surgery But We Still need Your Spiritual prayers & financial support send it on 0706235986 mwajuma nampiima🙏🙏 Thank U All pic.twitter.com/Y4HcmSBBFL — Sheebah (@Ksheebah1) September 3, 2020

Big heart there, innit?

Read Also: Spice Diana joins Faridah Nakazibwe in charity for Rukia Nakigudde