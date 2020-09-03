United Kingdom-based Ugandan singer Sizzaman is now a father of two after his wife gave birth to a bouncing baby girl on 2nd September 2020.

Sizzaman, real names Ceaser Kayemba, was a household name in the Ugandan music industry several years ago and he was part of the music revolution that saw the rise of Radio and Weasel among other top artistes.

The “Mafaranga” singer relocated to England where he has been living with his British wife and their daughter Ava. They have now added another member to the family whom they named Charlotte Nassuna.

The visibly happy singer revealed the good news through his social media platforms as he shared a photo of the newborn with the caption; “Baby girl on board Ava has a sister Charlotte nassuna.”

Nassuna was born from Princess Royal University Hospital in London. Congratulations Sizzaman!

