Ugandan-British photographer Danny Kasirye is delighted at having shot famous actor John Boyega for renown magazine British GQ.

Boyega turned up for an interview with journalist Jimi Famurewa to chat about his past, current and future insights into his career since finishing Star Wars.

Kasirye’s work complimented Jimi’s interview, Boyega appreciating both in a post on his Twitter page.

“Loved collaborating with @britishgq for this !! Thank you @dannykasirye for capturing the shots and to @jimfamished for the honest conversation. Out now!..” Boyega wrote.

Loved collaborating with @britishgq for this !!

Thank you @dannykasirye for capturing the shots and to @jimfamished for the honest conversation. Out now ! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xxCk8IZYI5 — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) September 2, 2020

“Wow Twitter really did me dirty with the tag but Camera with.. by me,” Kasirye replied, quoting Boyega.

Wow Twitter really did me dirty with the tag but 📸📸📸 by me https://t.co/kMSL4L5aUH — DK🇺🇬 (@DannyKasirye) September 2, 2020

Who is Danny Kasirye?

Danny Kasirye is a Ugandan-British photographer and filmmaker based between London and New York.

Kasirye has worked with several entities including Net-a-porter, Matches Fashion, Elle UK, Wonderland, Nylon, Nylon guys, Models.Com, Refinery 29, ADIDAS, Gant, Rollacoaster, Teeth, Notion Magazine, Harry’s of London, River Island, Jungle, Idol, Edward Sexton, Accesorize, Monsoon.

One of his shots of John Boyega is currently the cover of British GQ’s October 2020 edition.

Read Also: Ugandan George The Poet’s podcast wins Peabody Award