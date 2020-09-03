Zari to work with Eddy Kenzo as Uganda Tourism ambassadors

Zarinah Tlale a.k.a Zari Hassan a.k.a the Bosslady is still a Uganda Tourism ambassador according to the State Minister for Tourism Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda.

On Tuesday Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo was announced as the new Uganda Tourism ambassador after his contract as the Kenya Tourism ambassador expired.

The role was recently held by Zari whose reign as ambassador raised several questions regarding UTB’s criteria of picking their ambassadors.

Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda and Eddy Kenzo hold the Ugandan flag

In January 2019, the role was handed over to Quiin Abenakyo and there was confusion about why Zari had been dumped for the 2018 Miss Uganda and Miss World Africa 2018.

The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), however, maintained that Zari was still part of the several ambassadors as they added Anita Fabiola on the long list of ambassadors.

During a presser held while announcing Kenzo as the new ambassador, Hon. Kiwanda revealed that Zari continues her role as ambassador and will be working with the Big Talent singer to promote tourism in the +256.

the BET award winner will not be paid for his new role and will only be volunteering to wave the Ugandan flag across the world, something he has done for several years through his music.

