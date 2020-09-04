Following the recently concluded successful MTN MoMo Nyabo promotion, Swangz Avenue dropped a detailed video showing how the high-tech production was made possible.

The MTN MoMo Nyabo Season 3 was a success as everything went down as planned but who are the brains behind the beautiful videos that you have been watching online?

The MoMo Nyabo promotion, which has been running for for three years now, had Swangz Avenue onboard in charge of production this year with the main goal to deliver a world class stage and production.

If you have been watching the videos every weekday starting 8:20pm, you must have been amazed by the quality of stage, lighting, sound and production. Swangz clearly didn’t disappoint.

Through their Facebook page, Swangz gave credit to Buzz Events who they sub-contracted to build up the set while Swangz focused on what they do best – Production!

Zahara Totto and Swangz Avenue singer Azawi at the MoMo Nyabo production house.

Over the period of 7 weeks, we have seen the game show running daily on NBS Tv and Bukedde Tv hosted by CBS presenter Patricko Mujjuka and NBS Tv’s Zahara Totto.

We also watched some mouth-watering performances by Sheebah, Winnie Nwagi, John Blaq, Vinka, Levixone and Azawi.

TV show production is a new area for Swangz Avenue and they have indeed raised the bar. This follows their past successes in Event production, music and film.

Below is the video showing what happened behind the scenes during the production of the MTN MoMo Nyabo videos:

