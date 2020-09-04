Bobi Wine speaks out on Sipapa’s shooting at FireBase

At last, 2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine has given his account concerning Sipapa’s shooting at the FireBase Crew camp.

According to a statement written on his social media pages, Bobi Wine explained how Sipapa attacked his crew members as they were busy celebrating their reunion on Sunday.

Sipapa who was in the company of his two other colleagues, armed but clad in causal outfits, packed in the middle of the road and when road users peaceful asked them to clear the way, they responded by firing live bullets.

However, the Kyadondo East MP is still shocked that to-date, the concerned authorities haven’t yet responded to Sipapa’s actions and his misuse of fire arms.

Bobi Wine maintains that despite such intimidating acts being done against his people, they are not about to back down on his quest of redeeming this country.

Last Sunday, members of the Fire Base Crew organized a reunion in Kamwokya. In the middle of the reunion, NRM operative Olim Charles aka Sipapa together with two other armed plain-clothed men drove in with Motor Vehicle No. UBE 229E and decided to park in the middle of the road, next to Chairman Nyanzi’s business place in Kamwokya. The road users peacefully asked them to clear the way, but they responded by firing live bullets towards the unarmed, non-violent citizens! The assailants immediately jumped into their vehicle and sped off. Thankfully, their bullets didn’t get anyone- but hit walls of the building! As an afterthought, Sipapa later claimed that his car had been pelted with stones, which prompted them to respond with bullets! Unsurprisingly, the security agencies have not done anything to hold Mr. Sipapa and his accomplices accountable for their crimes! It is shocking that the panicky regime is now deploying armed criminals in broad daylight to terrorize and intimidate citizens with impunity! If anybody thinks that this will deter us from the cause of redeeming our country that we are deeply invested in, I have bad news for you: you will not succeed! We shall and must continue to demand accountability for these wanton crimes against our people by the decadent, tired regime. Bobi Wine

