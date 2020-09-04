The Ugandan dance community has started a fundraising campaign for fellow dancer Nandala Mathew and family who are stuck in China.

The campaign which is spearheaded by Uncle Walter – a renown local dance teacher, video choreographer and fitness instructor – is aimed at collecting funds to help in the reparation of the ailing dance-choreographer.

Nandala is believed to be suffering from Schizophrenia and needs urgent medical treatment which is expensive in China since he has not been working during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It is reported that for several years, Nandala has been suffering from depression which was recently combined with stress, loss of a job, forced quarantine and the mass testing of Africans for COVID-19 which forced him in a schizophrenic manic episode.

The extremely not so pleasing news is that at one-time, people were plotting to harm him and his family something which forced Nandala to go into hiding but later returned home.

He, however, refused to sleep, eat or move from his balcony, with thoughts of attempting suicide and he eventually became manic and violent on the streets of Beijing.

On Wednesday, Nandala was arrested by police who refused to take him to the hospital as healthcare is very expensive in China without insurance. Reports claim that the people close to him have already spent their money on flights to Beijing, transport moving him around the city and accommodation.

Nandala is currently in a police cell and his wife is struggling to find money to feed their baby.

All of you will remember Nandala as one of the most kind-hearted, motivated and humble people you could ever meet…. Posted by Paco King Idu on Thursday, September 3, 2020

