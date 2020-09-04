Fik Fameica is a good artist, he understands what he does – Patoranking

Without much digging up, Fresh Gang CEO Shafik Walukagga a.k.a Fik Fameica is one of the names that comes top on a very short list of Ugandan’s who have had several collaborations with West African artists in recent years.

In his rap-dancehall trademark music style, Fik Fameica has managed to crave his own lane within the local music space, creating music that toes the line between Afro-beats and dancehall.

His music which creates blends of the two and at times delves into other genres has been won over some hearts of fellow artists including Patoranking with whom they collaborated on “Omu Bwati“.

To prove that the two have a strong bond, while appearing on NTV THE BEAT, Patoranking heaped praise on Fik Fameica stating how he is a very good artist who understands what he does.

Fik Fameica is a very good artist. You can tell that he understands what he is doing and that is why I rate him. Patoranking

