Jose Chameleone mourns Leone Island singer Viper Copper II

Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone paid tribute to one of his staunch supporters Viper Copper II who breathed his last after succumbing to injuries inflicted on him by Police on Tuesday.

The deceased upcoming singer who was only 23-years-old went by the name Ashiraf Jjala hailed from Nankulabye where his virgil was held on Thursday.

The “Baliwa” singer who attended the Virgil shared the sad news on his Facebook page as he sent heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family members and friends.

Our supporter Ashiraf Jjala popularly known as Viper Copper II aged 23 succumbed to injuries inflicted on him on Tuesday when police ruthlessly attacked and disrupted our activity as we peacefully & lawfully converged to open our Office and launch the Campaign task force. Viper had his life brought to an end at a tender age of just 23yrs in what was clearly an avoidable situation that was poorly handled by overzealous police officers that are meant to protect lives. Together with my team, we paid our respect to the family in Nakulabye to comfort his family. Jose Chameleone

According sources close to Viper Copper II’s family, he will be laid to rest today in Mbale. May his soul rest in peace!

