Kalifah AgaNaga talks more sense than Kato Lubwama – Emma Carlos

Renown talent manager Emmanuel ‘Carlos’ Mulondo says that singer Kalifah AgaNaga deserves the Lubaga South MP seat because he talks more sense than the incumbent Hon. Kato Lubwama.

The renown artiste manager gave his opinion basing on how the two contestants express their views to the public.

He went ahead to applaud the “Ndabirawa” singer’s creativity of coming up with an online culture of a campaign fundraising that he is about to launch.

Kato Lubwama has often come out to criticize musicians as illiterate.

Emma Carlos’ backing of Kalifah AgaNaga is believed to have come from a recent interview where Hon. Kato Lubwama was clearly heard requesting the people of Lubaga to re-elect him so that they can “eat together”.

Kalifah AgaNaga talks more sense than Hon. Kato Lubwama grp , even that culture of Campaign Fundraising that he has started is the right way of doing things, candidates are supposed to seek offices to offer services. I wish him luck in his new calling. Emma Carlos

I had restrained myself from commenting on political matters, however on this one let me just give my opinion.Kalifah… Posted by Emma Carlos on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Recently, Hon. Kato Lubwama stung Kalifah AgaNaga when he publicly told him to learn how to bathe before he contests against him for the parliamentary seat.

Kalifah AgaNaga should first learn how to bathe before he runs against me for the Lubaga South MP seat. He should learn how polish his shoes. Kato Lubwama

VIDEO: "Kalifah AgaNaga should first learn how to bathe before he contests for a parliamentary seat," Lubaga South Member of Parliament, Kato Lubwama, suggests. #UncutXtra #SanyukaUpdates pic.twitter.com/pwy6AIfNRe — Sanyuka TV (@sanyukatv) September 1, 2020

Read Also: Kalifah AgaNaga out to challenge UCC over artists new regulations in Court