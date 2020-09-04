Miles Rwamiti confirms contesting for Hoima East MP seat

Nation Media Group’s Miles Rwamiti has made his intentions of standing for the Hoima East Member of Parliament seat in the forthcoming 2021 elections known.

The media personality confirmed that he is now pursuing his political ambitions and wants to lead the people in his hometown Hoima, on the FDC party ticket, through social media.

There have been rumors that Rwamiti resigned from NMG’s Spark TV to focus on his political dreams. He confirmed that he is now focusing on representing people from his hometown in parliament from 2021-2026.

It is a long way to go and he will need extra efforts to campaign for the seat. Rwamiti, however, has a huge following garnered from his time in the entertainment industry and that could act as a major boost ahead of the elections.

He adds his name to the several others of renown personalities in the entertainment circles that are seriously contesting for different positions of leadership in next year’s elections.

We wish him the very best in his endeavors!

Read Also: Bromance: Rwamiti feels ‘lucky’ for being friends with Alex Muhangi