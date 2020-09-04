Self-styled Lil Stunner Sheilah Gashumba has gradually become the life of the party and she did it again a few days ago as she hosted the Martinellis Champagne brunch where several celebrities featured.

Martinellis – a sovereign sparkling wine brand on the market – partnered with Sheilah Gashumba who is considered to be one of the best brand influencers in Uganda at the invite-only brunch.

Gashumba, who is an experienced empowering, sociable and charismatic brand ambassador to several other companies, revealed that she is excited to be part of the brand and didn’t hold back when she received the opportunity to host the brunch.

I am a longtime fan of Martinellis. Since then, I have became excited about the brand, team and everything they stand for. When I heard about the opportunity to be part of the brunch, I had to do it. Sheilah Gashumba

She will now help promote, educate and increase awareness of Martinellis to their target audiences across the nation. The new expression to Uganda which has already launched globally is a blend of natural fruits. It is sold in a gold and army-green glass bottle.

Amongst the many celebrities who embraced the event hosted by Sheilah is Judith Heard, Abryanz, Irene Ntale, Natasha Sinayobye, SK Mbuga, Bryan Morel, Vivian Chebet and Bettinah Tianah.

The evening was highlighted by performances from award winning saxophonist Michael Kitanda, DJ Vee and DJ Maintain.

Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba spends weekend in Kabale amidst breakup rumors with God’s Plan