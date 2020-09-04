Sister Charity accuses Minister John Byabagambi of ‘stealing’ her money

Cabinet Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Engineer John Byabagambi is being accused by singer Kobutungi Charity, popularly known as Sister Charity, for stealing her money worth Shs1.5 million.

A video making rounds on social media shows the Western Uganda-based artiste and TV personality revealing how the legislator asked her to record a campaign song for him in the previous general elections.

He, however, did not fully respect his side of the deal despite Sister Charity doing the campaign song. The songstress reveals that the Minister and Ibanda South MP only paid a cash deposit but never cleared the balance, something that is a common sight in the music industry.

“We put in a lot as musicians and at the end of the day end up being defaulted of our works by greedy customers,” reveals Sister Charity.

Charity came out to expose the legislator as she maintained that she wants her money paid because she offered a service for the monetary reward, not charity. Failure to do so, according to Charity, will result into a heavy defeat for Hon. Byabagambi in the forthcoming elections.

We are tired of undermining our works hence I need Engineer Byabagambi to clear up my campaign song balance or else he faces a curse of a heavy defeat in the upcoming general elections. Sister Charity

