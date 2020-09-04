Vinka hungry for more success as she aims for ‘the throne’

With all the success she has already registered, Sony Music Entertainment musician Vinka still feels like she is not yet on “the throne” but she plans on achieving that in future.

Today, Veronica Luggya a.k.a Vinka is one of the prominent Ugandan female artistes with several hit songs, awards, recognition and fans garnered from across the region.

Her ambitions have, however, not diminished a single bit. She is still hungry for more and she is realistic enough to note that there is still a long way to go before she can become the greatest diva in the +256.

Going by her most recent Instagram post, Vinka adds a cryptic caption as she reveals that she could be sitting in a chair currently but it will be a throne in future.

I’m sitting in a chair but in the future it’s a throne Vinka

One thing we are sure of is her talent and ability. Can she go on and become the greatest Ugandan diva ever? Time will answer that. We wish her the very best on the journey.

