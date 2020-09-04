Ziza Bafana begs to shift to cheaper quarantine facility after arrest

Magic Town Music Limited CEO Ziza Bafana, born Kasendwa Richard, has finally confirmed that he was arrested in Tanzania after staging a show during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a video clip making rounds online, the award-winning Ragga/Dancehall singer is heard requesting Ugandan authorities to transfer him and his two other colleagues to a cheaper quarantine facility.

His request comes after being quarantined in an expensive hotel which the trio cannot afford, to foot the bills, feeding and other basics.

The trio that consists Ziza Bafana, BBS TV’s DJ Shan, and Dukeplay put the blame on the government that has not opened bars and other recreation centers for artistes and DJs to perform.

