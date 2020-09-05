Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba rejoice as ‘Tonelabila’ hits 1m views

Ex-lovers Angella Katatumba and multi-talented music producer Daddy Andre are beaming with joy after their hit collabo made one million views on YouTube.

The pair who fell out bitterly after Daddy Andre refused to carry out an HIV/AIDS test excitingly shared the good news on their social media accounts.

Daddy Andre who was the first to get the notification celebrated first but after a few minutes, he pulled down the post after we had already captured its screenshot.

A few moments later, songstress Angella Katatumba also took to her accounts to celebrate the milestone with words that praised God for notching a million views in just a space of five months since they uploaded the song.

Thank Y’all, for making TONELABILA a mega, monster HIT. It was released on February 14th 2020 and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. It just keeps growing and growing and growing. Katatumba

Congratulations upon the one million views milestone!

Read Also: Daddy Andre and Angella Katatumba drop ‘Tonelabila’ | AUDIO