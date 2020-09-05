Self-styled president of the Love Nigga Republica Eddy Kenzo showed a generous heart to media personality DJ Jacob Omutuuze as he boasted his campaigns with Shs 5million.

The excited renown Dembe FM presenter made the revelation on Saturday evening while on air during his weekend show as he sent shout outs to the BET Award winner.

Thank you Eddy Kenzo for boasting my forthcoming campaigns with Shs 5million. Thank you so much I appreciate the love and support you have extended towards my campaigns. DJ Jacob Omutuzze

He went ahead to send more shout outs to other artists who are based overseas for supporting him financially ahead of the coming campaign.

It should be remembered that Dj Jacob Omutuuze is running for the seat of Bunamwaya LC III Chairman post.

In a recent Facebook post, DJ Jacob explained how he was tipped by a close source from the National Unity Platform (NUP) that someone wanted to sabotage his joining of the party when he paid Shs 9 million to be blocked from getting the party’s political card.

Am Told Someone Paid 9m To Block Me From getting it But Still with or without I Will Put Them Down. #NupEveryWhere#Chairmanlc3Bunamwaya#Mission 2021KyagulanyiSureWin DJ Jacob

