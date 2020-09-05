Winnie Nwagi trolled for rebounding a 4-year-old leopard print outfit

It is quite very rare to troll Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi and you don’t get a nasty response from her or being blocked.

The above last two mentioned acts have always been Nwagi’s main fighting tools on her Instagram handle but going by a troll on her new Twitter account the “Musawo” singer seems to have dropped the two acts.

This is after Nwagi politely replied to a tweep who bashed her for rebounding her four-year-old leopard print outfit that she wore in her “Science” video shoot at a recent event.

When the singer came across the troll, she boldly replied to the critic assuring her how her rebounding of the dress meant that it is hers and not borrowed.

It shows you that it is mine not borrowed. Winnie Nwagi

It shows you that it's mine not borrowed.😎 https://t.co/pswxrNoZPL — Winnie Nwagi (@lamWinnieNwagi) September 5, 2020

