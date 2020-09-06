Chameleone remains tight-lipped about ‘breakup’ with Daniella

A few days ago, an audio believed to be of Daniella Atim revealing how she is no longer Jose Chameleone’s wife, circulated across social media. The singer remains tight-lipped about the matter but some sources close to him reveal a few matters concerning the audio.

Chameleone and Daniella have, for long, had an on-and-off relationship characterized by accusations of infidelity. In the audio circulating, Daniella expresses her doubts in the long distance marriage.

Daniella is currently based in the USA where she lives together with all their children in the house Chameleone bought in 2018. In the audio, she noted that she cannot be his wife anymore.

It is over. I still respect him as the father of my children but Jose can no longer be my husband or let’s say, I can no longer be his wife. Daniella in the leaked audio

Daniella also revealed how she is going to start building a new house in Uganda, out of Kampala so that she can stay away from Chameleone whom she regarded as “immature” and she looks at him as her own “brother”.

In the same audio, Daniella seemed unsure that while she stays with the rest of the family in the USA, Chameleone can stay alone in Kampala. She believes that the father of her children will get another family.

The 2021 Lord Mayor hopeful has often been contacted in recent days to have a say on the matter but has remained tight-lipped, without giving a comment on the issue.

According to Sqoop, however, sources in Chameleone’s circles revealed that the audio which is making rounds is indeed Daniella’s but it was made a long time ago.

It is believed that Chameleone is being witch-hunted by his political rivals who are using his past to sabotage his political ambitions. The singer is seriously contesting for the 2021 Kampala Lord Mayor position.

