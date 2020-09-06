Renown secular singer-cum-gospel artist Grace Nakimera has today dropped huge hints about getting engaged in a few months to come.

The “Yansasira” singer dropped the bomb while speaking in an interview on Galaxy FM about her love life and why she quit secular music.

The talented songbird revealed that she quit secular music because she turned born-again and got saved, something that made her a staunch Christian who only follows what the bible says.

She, however, disclosed that even though she is born-again, that wont stop her from composing and singing love songs reasoning that she is in love and is about to get engaged soon.

I got saved but that won’t stop me from singing love music because am in love and am about to get engaged – @GraceNakimera #GalaxyXplosion — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) September 5, 2020

