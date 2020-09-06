In his new song dubbed “Kimuli Kyange”, Dancehall singer Mudra D Viral expresses his lyrical prowess as he continues to evolve in the music industry. Watch the new visuals here:

Mudra, real name Alpha Ssebunya, is a Songwriter, Singer and Composer who has written several songs including most of of Karole Kasita’s hit songs and Cindy’s Mwooto.

His currently trending song “Kimuli Kyange” (translated to mean “My Flower”) was released in August and has since been enjoying massive airplay on radio without an official video.

Signed to DCM Empire, Mudra De Viral released the visuals for the love song which he wrote himself. The audio was produced by Short Gun’s Nessim.

The visuals possess a classy touch as directed by Zyga Phix at a seashore in a lost land which looks like a semi-desert. It’s one you would love to watch a couple of times. Take a gaze:

