Mun G ponders on releasing a song about the embattled Anite

Known for always creating music about trending situations in the country, rapper Mun G highly considers making a song about Evelyn Anite who has been trending after a huge loss in the recently concluded NRM Primaries.

Evelyn Anite has been a topic on most people’s lips after she lost to Dr Charles Ayume in the NRM Primaries for Koboko Municipality which were held last week.

The State Minister of Finance for Investment and Privatization has been trending with several of her videos and photos being turned into memes as social media users mocked her for the statements she made prior to the primaries.

Anite realised today that she no MAGYE all she had was Magyi and Nyanya mbisi 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tUUuYZApim — Bella (@BellabellaaUg) September 4, 2020

The mockery might just even get worse after Kunta Kinte CEO Mun G hinted that she might not survive in his next song. The rapper quoted NBS Tv journalist Daniel Lutaaya’s tweet who also wondered if Anite would survive being the topic in Mun G’s next song.

Anite you as you, do you think you’re surviving?..😂 https://t.co/R0SRIneazi — Mun*G (@MunGmato) September 5, 2020

We await to see what is to come from the comic Mun G.

