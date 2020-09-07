Amsterdam-based Nature Ink Zayah stars in ‘Kill Em Wid It’ visuals

Vicent Eric Muyanja a.k.a Nature Ink Zayah, a Ugandan artiste based in Amsterdam, has released visuals of his new song dubbed “Kill Em Wid It”.

The list of diaspora-based Ugandan artistes keeps on expanding with several talented singers, dancers, actors, producers, among others keep on breaking out.

The newest addition is Nature Ink Zayah whose new song dubbed “Kill Em Wid It” seems to be garnering momentum for his brand amongst the Ugandans in diaspora.

“Kill Em Wid It” is an Afro-Dancehall jam written by Nature Ink Zayah himself and produced by Isma Pro. It is dedicated to the love of his life and by the lyrics, Zayah urges her to confidently “kill” everyone with her beauty and style.

Nature Ink Zayah’s music is categorized in Afro-fusion. He is, however, versatile enough with more music in the Dancehall and Reggae genres.

He spent his teenage life in Uganda and later on moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands for greener pastures where the urge of producing good music and satisfying his cravings hit hard.

He consequently stormed studio and started recording music. In his own words, Zayah felt the urge to fill up the vacant gap in the Ugandan music industry.

With “Kill Em Wid It”, Zayah can go on to win over a few fans’ hearts. Watch the new visuals (directed by Roots Energy) here:

