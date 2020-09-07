Barbie is a great inspiration – Kenzo applauds Bobi’s wife on birthday

Not all love is lost between Eddy Kenzo and Bobi Wine after the former showed some respect for the latter’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi who celebrates her 35th birthday today.

Recent weeks have seen Eddy Kenzo and People Power fans and supporters at loggerheads following the singer’s remarks made against the pressure group’s leader Bobi Wine.

Several comments have been made by both sides and despite Bobi Wine’s silence on the matter, it is clear that he is not pleased with his former student at the Firebase Crew.

Eddy Kenzo still has much respect for Bobi despite the divergent political ideologies and preferences. He used the opportunity as Barbie added another year to her age to show the respect in wishing her a happy birthday.

In the birthday message shared across all platforms, Kenzo cared to note how Barbie is a “great inspiration” through her works of charity and humanitarianism.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAY Barbra Kyagulanyi is a great inspiration through her charity and humanitarian work. Happy birthday Maama Solo we love you🙏🏿 Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Monday, September 7, 2020

Fair enough! Happy Birthday Barbie Kyagulanyi!

