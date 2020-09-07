A lot has been said about his vocal and songwriting skills but Hanson Baliruno has even more to offer when it comes to fashion and dance as he proves in the visuals of his new song dubbed “Give Me More”.

Over the years, a former church choir member Hanson Baliruno (30) has refined his art and created an independent music brand that is characterized by self-belief, hard work and consistence.

With several songs, awards and other recognition under his belt already, Hanson Baliruno is not stopping yet. He is only adding more ammunition to his arsenal.

In the new song dubbed “Give Me More”, Baliruno continues to show why he believes in his talent and the hard work he has always invested in his craft.

The audio, produced by Nessim, is worth a second and third listen for the danceable beats. The lyrics will have you enjoying the entire flow. For a fact, it won’t leave you in your seat.

Baliruno then captures the entire attention in the visuals which were shot by Aaronaire who combined good coloring, exciting camera angles and perfect wardrobe selection, coupled up with great choreography, to utilize the limited location and create an enjoyable piece of visuals.

Take a gaze:

