Doreen Kabareebe to represent Uganda at Ms World International 2020

Having been certified as the Miss Uganda World International 2020 on 24th August, Doreen Kabareebe will be traveling to Miami, USA to represent Uganda at the Ms World International pageant.

The Ms World International pageant is a team building experience where delegates (beauty queens) bond and build each other through supportive activities in a structured environment.

The goal of the beauty pageant is to inspire women from every country, continent and culture to come together, in the spirit of competition, to share their passions and promote their platforms on an international level.

The queens participate in several group challenges like the yacht party pose-off challenge, as well as five phases of individual competitions showcasing each one’s unique beauty, modeling ability, camera appeal and performance skills.

Doreen Kabareebe models for Nina Mirembe (Photo/Samie Luswata)

All the nominated beauty queens are provided a world class experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity to showcase their abilities at the pageant.

The pageant is televised and features models of all ages competing in a 4 day reality TV adventure. It will take place from 27th – 30th October 2020 in Miami, USA and our own Doreen Kabareebe will be flying the Ugandan flag at the international event.

While speaking to this website, the 29-year-old Kabareebe revealed that it is “exciting” to finally make it onto the international stage and she is very prepared to wave the Ugandan flag at the global stage.

It feels good and exciting, finally I get to make it to an international stage. Doreen Kabareebe on how it feels being part of Ms World International 2020

Doreen Kabareebe (Photo/Hanshots)

“I am more than prepared it being more of a filming event. Am always having shoots, maybe am practicing through these amazing shoots,” Kabareebe adds.

The jolly model also revealed that she plans on using the opportunity to fully represent the beauty of Uganda, to make new friends at the pageant and to advance her modeling career.

The goal is to fully represent the beauty of my country, meet new people and hence taking my modeling career to another level. Doreen Kabareebe

A young Doreen Kabareebe models for Latif Kasumba Madoi

The Miss Uganda 2010 contestant believes that joining the modeling business at a young age has helped instill confidence in her and it has exposed her to the world from which she has built a reputable brand.

“I have been in a number of beauty pageants from the time I contested for Miss Uganda in 2010 at the age of 18. I have never looked back. These pageants instill confidence in us and help expose us to the world. You can do lots of things when exposed,” says Doreen Kabareebe.

Doreen Kabareebe is the CEO Kabareebe Models 4 Charity – a Non-governmental organisation (NGO), which aims at helping all people in Uganda, equip women with skills to fight poverty, help orphans and children coming from poor families attend school, among other activities.

Read Also: Crochet Queen | Doreen Kabareebe exudes all shades of sexy in Nina Mire