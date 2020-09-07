Levixone returns convertible gifted to him by Afande Lanek

Over the weekend, celebrated gospel singer Levixone lost his cool and decided to return a convertible Mercedes Benz that was gifted to him by the president of Gospel fraternity Denis Lanek alias Afande Lanek.

This is after the “Chikibombe” singer cited fault in statements made by their association president which he found unpleasant on his side. He decided to returning the car.

After Levixone handed the car back to Lanek, the same ride was immediately gifted to Kaye Wisdom who could not hide his joy after receiving the vehicle.

It should be recalled that the Mercedes Benz was gifted to Levixone during his 2018 “Turn The Reply” concert which was massively attended at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

At the moment Wisdom Kaye is living the dream life-style having been gifted two rides in one week. City tycoon SK Mbuga earlier last week handed him keys to another ride.

#Ekyenkya:Olugambo ne Josephat #Ekyenkya:Olugambo ne Josephat Posted by Bukedde on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Read Also: Lucky Dube-inspired Levixone is ready to fill up Namboole in December