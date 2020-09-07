No greater blessing I’ve got than you – Bobi Wine to wife Barbie

2021 presidential hopeful Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert alias Bobi Wine celebrated together with his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi as she turned a year older.

In a lovely short sweet-worded letter that he shared on his socials, Bobi Wine described the mother of his children as “the greatest gift” that he has ever received in his entire life.

He went on express how he experiences the best moments in life whenever he is close to his wife and wondered where he could be if she wasn’t by his side in all his endeavors.

He shared the post with a cute photo of his family having a light moment together.

Dear Barbie, there’s no greater blessing I have got in life than having you as my best friend, wife, and mother of my children. There’s no better feeling than being in love with you. Where would I be without you? WHAT A WOMAN! I Celebrate the day you were born. May the almighty keep you happy and smiling for the longest time. HAPPY BIRTHDAY dear #FirstLady. Bobi Wine

