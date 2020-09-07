Phina Mugerwa unconvinced by Moses Magogo’s victory in Budiope East

Phina ‘Masanyalaze’ Mugerwa has expressed her dissatisfaction in the way how Engineer Moses Magogo emerged as the NRM flag bearer for the Budiope East MP seat after he beat her hubby Geoffrey Dhamuzungu.

According to a phone call interview on Bukedde TV, the self-styled Ugandan Shakira accused Moses Magogo of bribery and violence among other scenarios of foul play that were cited in the recently concluded NRM primaries.

Eng. Moses Magogo addressing the officials.

She went on to note how the voting wasn’t free and fair at all and how some voters were seen being flogged severely for no reason.

The “Fundukululu” singer was more shocked by how Magogo won at the local area where her husband hails from yet he was clearly not even vibrant on the ground.

The Budiope East MP NRM primary election lacked fairness at all. The situation was so violent and we didn’t get to know what was the cause of such too much violence. First and foremost, we didn’t get to know why voters were being flogged. The election was also marred by voter bribery because he has a lot of money from Fufa. He used a lot of money. Phina Mugerwa

