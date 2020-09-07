Full of talent yet not exactly equal exposure is Shena Skies who continues to knock on the door with the visuals of yet another sweet song dubbed “Onina”.

Kawempe-born Namagembe Shena a.k.a Shena Skies is one of the most naturally gifted artistes of her generation. As a Singer, Songwriter, Composer and Deejay at times, Shena’s versatility is incomparable.

A full package if you wish, she is just as pleasing to the eye as she is to the ears as she serenades her voice wrapped around the mature lyrics in most of her songs.

As you listen to “Onina” (produced by Artin Pro), you surely develop great desires to see who the lady behind the beautiful voice is. If you’re in this similar mind space, the new visuals will excite you.

The visuals were directed by M Grate Pest of Grate Make Films. Apart from the professional video directing, one other thing that will definitely catch your attention is the styling done by Mavo Kampala.

Take a gaze below:

Read Also: Flex D’Paper returns with ‘Mbikwasagwe’ featuring Shena Skies | AUDIO