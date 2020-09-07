Gossip | Tech

Tanzanian singer Rayvanny hits 2 million subscribers on YouTube

Solomon Mwesigwa
Wasafi Classic Baby singer Rayvanny is apparently enjoying his shine after notching the two million subscribers mark on his official YouTube Channel.

With the latest feat, Rayvanny’s channel becomes the second most subscribed to amongst East African artists, just below his boss Diamond Platnumz who boosts a total of 4 million subscribers on the App.

Upon getting the notification confirming that he had garnered two million subscribers, the “Amaboko” singer quickly shared the good news on his social media pages as his followers poured in the congratulatory messages.

His new milestone furthermore proved that Tanzanian artists are the most followed musicians in East Africa and probably earn the most from the YouTube platform.

Congratulations Rayvanny!

