You’re suffocating us with your ass – Huddah Monroe to Fabiola

Anita Fabiola’s ass won’t leave no man (male and female) with enough breath according to Huddah Monroe who made it a point to mention how the former is “suffocating” us all with her booty.

There are those statements that might come off worse if you read them on a good day and better on a bad one. Confusing is the word am looking for. Huddah just successfully confused us all.

Celebrated Kenyan socialite Huddah Monroe, real name Alhuda Njoroge, couldn’t let it pass when Fabiola shared a photo on her Instagram showing her distinctive back side.

“Assss sooo phat it’s suffocating us all,” commented Huddah and followed it up with heart-eyed emojis. Mixed signals? Well, you guessed right – the confusion in my head must be similar in yours.

What did Huddah actually mean? Despite Fabiola replying with similar emojis, was she taking the “compliment” or rather returning the sarcastic love?

Anita Fabiola is one of the finest and most celebrated local media personalities and socialites. She, however, has sour relations with Huddah’s friend Zari Hassan following that infamous moment at the 2019 Miss Uganda finals.

With Huddah’s continued flatters towards Fabiola, you’re not so wrong to think that she is attracted to fellow women but what does the law of “the enemy of your friend” state? Maybe the message was cryptic, or maybe not and was rather just an honest compliment.

Fabiola is, however, so taken and engaged to her lover Mark Ronald…but again…what a ‘compliment’!

