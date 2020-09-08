Club Beatz concert fans excited as A Pass is lined up for Saturday show

Celebrated Ugandan singer Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is the next performer on the bi-weekly Club Beatz At Home concert.

The singer will be performing on Saturday 12th September 2020 on Club Pilsener’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

Going by the standards set by Sheebah Karungi and Crysto Panda’s performances two weeks ago at the relaunch of the Club Beatz At Home concert, we have all reasons to anticipate a great show this weekend.

The Club Beatz At Home concert is a show that happens on one of the most prominent beer brands Club Pilsener’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

On the show, different artistes are invited to showcase their art to the several viewers who are usually watching from the comfort of their homes. It has been great entertainment for most with the current curfew period.

A Pass’ talent in terms of vocal ability has never been doubted. The Singer, Songwriter and Composer will be returning to the show for the second edition.

In his first appearance on the show, he put up a beautiful performance at the first edition which happened during the COVID-19 lockdown in April.

Club Pilsener announced the good news through their social media platforms and the different fans of the show couldn’t hide their excitement as they anticipate what is to come on Saturday.

Munabeelawa… MU CURFEW?!



Our favourite musomeesa @IamApass will be schooling us all on how to party THIS SATURDAY during the #ClubBeatzAtHome concert, hosted by Mr. Purple Party @DouglasLwangaUg. #RefreshYourBeat pic.twitter.com/H61pMtlG2R — Club Pilsener (@ClubPilsener) September 8, 2020

NBS TV presenter and Purple Party CEO Douglas Lwanga will host the show which starts airing at exactly 9PM on Saturday. Are you ready to get down?

