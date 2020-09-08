“Not yet!” – Karole Kasita trashes pregnancy rumors

Former S&S band singer Karole Kasita has defended her current weight gain that recently sparked off rumors amongst her followers that she could be preggers.

The Balance singer defended her body weight by revealing that she eats more and works less lately and hence the reason as to why certain rumors have been circulating like wildfire.

She went ahead to deny the rumors by distancing herself from “eating row mangoes” which are one of the signs that show that someone could be pregnant.

These days I eat more and work less. Does it show? Weight gain. Don’t worry am not eating mangoes yet. Karole Kasita

Having trashed the allegations with the “not yet”, we only await the time when the signs will be accurate.

