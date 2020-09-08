Most Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) are literally up in flames against a notice by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to have all blogs, online newspapers and other online platforms users to obtain authorization from the body before using the internet.

All persons offering provision of online data communication and broadcasting services including blogs, online televisions, online radios, online newspapers, among others must obtain authorization from UCC before providing such services to the public UCC

Following the statement issued by UCC on Monday 7th September 2020 regarding the above notice, different internet users have risen to strongly oppose the decision by the regulatory body.

On Twitter, several Ugandans – including publishers, artistes and ordinary Tweeps – have rubbished the intentions of UCC with different opinions as to why the development is not; realistic, applicable and only aims at robbing them of their freedoms to communication.

Below are some of the reactions we gathered off the app:

Sometimes it's hard to ignore statements like this one, because you start to wonder which kind of people come up with such ideas. https://t.co/Z4RlXeCUGI — A Pass Bagonza (@IamApass) September 8, 2020

Uganda regulator gives social media users, bloggers, etc. with large follows an Oct. 5, 2020 deadline to register “for monitoring by the state”. With polls in Feb. 2021, the🇺🇬 govt repression of free expression is on steroids. The leopard has pimped his spots #FreedomDiesInUg pic.twitter.com/3PU6G1TfTY — Charles Onyango-Obbo (@cobbo3) September 7, 2020

This is fake news that’s inciting violence amongst the people of Uganda. @Twitter please suspend this account, it’s a fake account. https://t.co/jyCuStBRBd — GENO ERIC (@genoeric1) September 7, 2020

Brace for a constitutional petition from me latest Monday.



You guys have to find some useful things to do. https://t.co/bpEm7nczRw — Ivan Bwowe (@BwoweIvan) September 7, 2020

But UCC get serious please next we might need to register somewhere to open a Facebook page or twitter account. Is this the best way to regulate the internet???????? 😡 https://t.co/5p500UYkvE — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) September 7, 2020

Very many things you have not considered. So how will pages TVO and fake/imposter pages which are actually hugely followed be charged. This concept is dead on arrival. pic.twitter.com/LG1uU96EsJ — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) September 7, 2020

Anhahhahaha i see y’all throwing tantrums about the new #ucc situation nd am laughing 😂😂😂😂😂 did y’all just fall, hit ur heads nd forget its election season?😂😂😂😂 #thecreativehassuffered😂😂😂 naye muli good ba pipo?😂😂😂 they will do it all till March😂😂😂😂 — IAM FIERCE (@Tinafierce1) September 7, 2020

On my whatsapp family group, I am sending a voice note of my laughter. There are 11 people in the group who will simultaneously receive it – they are a public. Must I register to do this too? https://t.co/euxvAkJSwY — Mujuni Raymond (@qataharraymond) September 7, 2020

UCC doesn't meet minimum regulator standards. — Kanyomozi District (@PatriqKanyomozi) September 7, 2020

