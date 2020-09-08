Most Ugandans On Twitter (UOT) are literally up in flames against a notice by the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to have all blogs, online newspapers and other online platforms users to obtain authorization from the body before using the internet.
All persons offering provision of online data communication and broadcasting services including blogs, online televisions, online radios, online newspapers, among others must obtain authorization from UCC before providing such services to the publicUCC
Following the statement issued by UCC on Monday 7th September 2020 regarding the above notice, different internet users have risen to strongly oppose the decision by the regulatory body.
On Twitter, several Ugandans – including publishers, artistes and ordinary Tweeps – have rubbished the intentions of UCC with different opinions as to why the development is not; realistic, applicable and only aims at robbing them of their freedoms to communication.
Below are some of the reactions we gathered off the app:
