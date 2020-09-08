A few days ago, you must have read somewhere about a man who wants to sue Bobi Wine for being born. Now, celebrated comedian Patrick Salvado also reveals that he “feels like suing” the singer.

Bobi Wine, real name Kyagulanyi Sentamu Robert, is by far one of the hottest trending topics in the Ugandan news cycles for the last two years due to his intense involvement in politics.

In the entertainment circles, he is just as popular due to the two decades of hard work that he invested in the arts industry. He is a widely respected musician across the region.

With all that said, he boasts a huge fan base which includes some of the popular figures in the country. One of those is comedian Patrick Idringi Salvado.

As Bobi Wine celebrated his wife’s 35th birthday on Monday, he shared photos of his family dressed in the traditional Buganda wear. The photos have since gone viral on social media.

The comedian jokingly captioned the family photo with, “I feel I like suing Bobi Wine. This dopeness is unacceptable. Happy birthday Mrs. Kyagulanyi. Have a blessed one.”

I feel I like suing @HEBobiwine .. this dope ness is unacceptable .. Happy birthday Mrs. Kyagulanyi @barbiKyagulanyi … Have a blessed one 🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/1bscMncx3J — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) September 7, 2020

Who has ever imagined that someone can be “sued” for being dope?

