Mpaka Records CEO Wycliff Tugume alias Ykee Benda and Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo have been officially sworn in as the new President and Vice President of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) respectively.

The pair were legally sworn in today at a ceremony held at Mestil Hotel, Nsambya as Sophie Gombya handed over the office to pursue her political ambitions.

While swearing in, Ykee Benda and Cindy Sanyu promised to; serve the association wholeheartedly and exhibit good leadership skills while at the helm of the association.

We look forward to a good leadership with these two at the top. Cindy Sanyu

The pair also thanked the outgoing president Sophie Gombya for everything she worked on during her leadership and wished her the best on her new journey.

Congratulations Ykee and Cindy!

