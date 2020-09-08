Zex features in Crysto Panda’s ‘Bino Byebiluma Abayaye’ visuals

It’s all love, mutual respect and support, and a showcase of good vibes only as Zex Bilangilangi features in Crysto Panda’s “Bino Byebiluma Abayaye” visuals.

You must be wondering why Zex Bilangilangi is stealing Crysto Panda’s shine at this moment. Well, for a fact, he isn’t. It is just a case of giving the credit back to whom it belongs.

Crysto Panda does that best in the video of his new song titled “Bino Byebiluma Abayaye” which was directed by Aaronaire.

The song was marred with lots of controversy rooting from the owner of the slang. Zex, who is widely believed to have come up with the phrase, earlier noted that anyone can use it.

It could be for the same reason that he accepted to feature in the visuals for Crysto Panda’s song.

The audio, produced by Artin, has been gradually rising on the music chats just like a couple of the other songs that Crysto released since the start of the year.

Chec out the visuals here:

