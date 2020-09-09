Bebe Cool and A Pass on the same song? Yeah right! Billboard Artist, Deejay and Producer Herbert Skillz made that possible on a new single dubbed “For Real”.

Fresh from his recent International Chart successes including a UK number 1 hit and topping the Billboard Top 20 with his contributions featuring Jethro Alonestar Sheeran, Ed Sheeran and Wayne Wonder, Herbert Skillz adds a project featuring two top singers in the country to the several of his achievements.

On “For Real”, Herbert Skillz shows his versatility, not just as an exceptional producer but also as a performer and artist in his own right.

Herbert Skillz has already performed and deejayed in London, Bristol, Manchester, Southampton and also in Denmark with British star Jethro Sheeran’s Team Lit, Jade, Trinidadian Kojo, and their band. They have also just released a joint album Sunshine and Rain and have a tour planned next year.

As if that’s not enough, in recent months Skillz has raised the bar again and made history in Uganda, making the African Music Industry proud by having a hit in the UK being number 1 on the iTunes all genre chart with Jethro and Ed Sheeran with the song “Raise Em Up” notching over half a million streams in its first week.

Today, the song totals over a million streams. In addition, Skillz gained a Billboard plaque for his song with Alonestar and Wayne Wonder, featured on the international hit album Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica Reggae Lovers Edition.

This album released by the Kontractor Music Group was headlined by Ghanaian Shatta Wale and also featured Vybz Kartel, Tommy Lee, Capleton, Dababy and Sizzla Kalonji.

It was number 1 in many countries including UK, USA and Ghana and was in the Top 20 in the billboard chart for several weeks, making HerbertSkillz an official Billboard artist and producer and putting him in the same league as the A-list artists such as Drake, Ariana Grande, Major Lazer. The album charts just behind an album from all-time legend Bob Marley in the official Billboard Charts.

The new song “For Real” is out now on all streaming platforms and has already received enormous airplay. Herbert Skillz reveals that he is working on several other projects as a producer and artist to strengthen his position on the Billboard charts.

Listen to “For Real” below:

Read Also: How Herbert Skillz’s music is topping charts worldwide