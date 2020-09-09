I am struggling but happy – Gravity Omutujju opens up on life

Gravity Omutujju could be having everything going good in his life if we are to go by how far we can see but the rapper is “struggling” according to his latest revelation.

mAll the bangers, awards, a happy family, dream car, Gravity has whatever he wants. His story is a real inspiration for all the children in the ghettos from where he arose to become one of the top Ugandan artistes today.

From his own sweat, the rapper added a brand new car – Land Cruiser V8 – to his fleet a few weeks ago. What else could a man his age yearn for?

Well, a lot…and from the caption on his recent post on Facebook, Gravity might be happy but he is struggling. He also emphasizes that he doesn’t fake his life.

I don’t fake my lifestyle, I’m struggling and happy at the same time. Gravity Omutujju | Facebook

It is not clear what his struggles are this time around because he seems to be happy with his family and his music is played allover the different media channels.

