Singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has opened up on his plans to fight floods in the capital city once voted into office as Kampala Lord Mayor in the 2021 general elections.

The Leone Island Music Empire CEO came revealed a few of his ideas and plans to fight floods after Wednesday’s heavy downpour that left several city arcades flooded and other roads impassable.

Chameleone said that such scenes are terrible and it’s a pity for the outgoing city lord mayor Erias Lukwago and the kind of legacy he is going to leave behind.

The Baliwa singer furthermore scoffed at the outgoing lord mayor saying that instead of working on improving the lives of the people working in the city, he is always lamenting.

FLOODS are high on our list, we shall tackle them. Today was only the third day of mild rains and the city is all messy, shopping arcades were all fighting with water, our people in Bwaise, Nalukolongo, Kabaawo have not had sleep others have lost their working capital. It’s terrible. If this is the legacy that the outgoing Lord Mayor is using to cling to power, then we have no option but to use all means to our disposal to push them out. Floods are manageable. The late Kampala Lord Mayor Sebaana built the Nakivubo channel 20 years ago, he built Lubigi and Nabisasiro. These ones we elected after have not added anything. Besides not having a plan for floods, they have even failed to maintain, let alone clean channels that Sebaana built. Just lamenting when people are losing business and life is unacceptable and must be condemned in this era. In the new leadership and Lord Mayorship, I will put emphasis on the management of runoff of stormwater by inviting appropriate technology and public intervention, environmentally greening the city including greening some channels and involving all leaders at levels in the fight against floods. This is a different generation of us and who can’t believe that what you have failed in many years can be achieved in another 5 years term. We are ready to take you to retirement. Jose Chameleone

