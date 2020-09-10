Eddy Kenzo criticized for copy and paste syndrome

The new Uganda Tourism ambassador Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo is the king of copy and paste on social media according to those that follow him on the different platforms.

Eddy Kenzo, since his rise to fame, has always been criticized for speaking broken English. Over the years, however, he has refined his skills in the queen’s language and he is a bit more fluent than in the past.

His social media posts have also greatly improved, something which he is also proud of especially due to the fact that his music appeals to several people across the world.

The singer was recently announced as the official Uganda Tourism ambassador after his contract with Kenya Tourism expired. Part of his roles in his new position is to use his fame to promote Ugandan tourism.

Through his social media, Kenzo has already started broadcasting the beauty of Uganda with a couple of videos and photos of his own travel experiences shared on the different apps.

Its hi captions, however, that have become a topic of discussion with several internet users especially those on Twitter mock him for copying and pasting other people’s captions on his own posts.

According to some critics, whatever Kenzo does is planned for and this new development could be a strategy to create hype around his social media so that his posts can be read by more poeple.

We hope it works, if it is a strategy indeed.

