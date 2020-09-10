Big Talent Entertainment CEO Eddy Kenzo has dropped lively visuals to his tune dubbed “Mugole”. Watch the video here:

The new music video, in which Eddy Kenzo promises to reveal his bride to his fans all over the world, is all shades of inventiveness with dazzling new dance skills from dance choreographer Eddie Wizzy.

The music video, shot and directed by Jah Live, features a Eddy Kenzo look-alike who imitates his stage performance energy to create a delightful visual performance.

The audio was produced by Butar Magical at Banq Records. Take a gaze:

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo criticized for copy and paste syndrome