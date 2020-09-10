Following a build up to the release of one of the most anticipated for music visuals, Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine have dropped the video for their new song titled “Binji”.

“Binji” is a Luganda word translated to mean “Much/Many”. In the song, two of some of the most talented and consistent Ugandan artistes, Fik Fameica and Lydia Jazmine, link up to give us some good vibes.

The song, officially owned by Lydia Jazmine, is a love song with an interesting love story depicted by the two singers who are rumored to be dating in the visuals directed by Sasha Vybz.

Lydia Jazmine and Fik portray a gangster lifestyle of a couple on a heist. The Money Heist-inspired visuals are properly shot and the two artistes did their best to act in their respective scenes.

