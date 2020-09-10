Pallaso wants COVID-19 vaccine to first be tested on gov’t officials

Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso is of the idea that once the COVID-19 vaccine is discovered, it should first be tested on government officials.

The “Mulamu” singer is of the above thought so that if the government officials respond to the vaccine, that will mean that the vaccine is good and can be used by the rest of the people.

On the other hand, Pallaso notes that if the officials die in the process, that will mean that the rest of the people in the country are safe and won’t be administered to fake vaccines.

Pallaso’s comment comes at a time when the Uganda government has resolved to allow candidates and final students to resume with their studies.

