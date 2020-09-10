Sauti Sol feature on Patoranking’s new album “Three”

One of the greatest African Afro-dancehall singers Patoranking released his new album dubbed “Three” on Thursday 10th September 2020. Kenyan band Sauti Sol feature on the album.

Three is Patoranking’s third studio album via his own Amari Musiq imprint and US-based indie powerhouse, EMPIRE.

Eclectic and wide-ranging, Three features collaborations with some of contemporary African music’s most essential acts, including fellow Nigerians Tiwa Savage (‘Matter’) and Flavour (‘Mon Bebe’), Ghana’s King Promise (‘Odo Bra’).

Celebrated Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol also feature on the 12-track album with the Whine It song. The album consists of alternating genres from Reggae to Afro-pop and Highlife.

Sauti Sol (Courtesy)

‘Yo Body’ delivers a heavyweight slice of dancehall energy while ‘Black Girl Magic’ is a slinky funk anthem that lives up to its title.

Nigeria’s fast-rising TELZ (produced for Burna Boy, Olamide) and Zimbabwe/South Africa’s Mr. Kamera (produced for Mr Eazi, Yemi Alade, Netflix’s Blood and Water) head up the project’s international production team.

Patoranking is one of Africa’s most multifaceted artists, an international Reggae star whose Dancehall anthems (Daniella Whine, Suh Different) have resonated from Nigeria to Jamaica.

At the same time, his Afro-pop collaborations with Tiwa Savage (Girlie O), Wande Coal (My Woman, My Everything) and Diamond Platnumz (Love You Die) have made him a continental icon.

He has extended his influence into North America through partnerships with U.S. labels EMPIRE and VP Records, and touring with Hip-hop/Soul icon Lauryn Hill.

Patoranking (BTS From Video ‘Abule’)

His tracks have generated more than 260 million views on YouTube and over 170 million streams across major DSPs.

During its first week of release, one of the tracks on the new album, Abule, was the most played Afro-beats song on Audiomack reaching 1 million plays on that platform alone in under 5 days.

In addition to Three, Patoranking can be heard on the new version of Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’ alongside Stephen Marley, Skip Marley and other members of the international music community, with all proceeds going to support UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

He recently created the ALU Patoranking Scholarship, offering 10 fully-paid scholarships for promising students from across Africa to attend the prestigious African Leadership University, and was featured in Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 class for 2020.

Three is available for streaming on all online platforms. Listen to Whine It (feat. Sauti Sol) below:

