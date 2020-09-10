Newly sworn-in Uganda Musicians Association president Ykee Benda, real name Wyclif Tugume, is prepared to work alongside fellow artistes to streamline UPRS for the best interests of the music industry.

The UPRS (Uganda Performing Rights Society) has come under scrutiny for most critics who claim it has not performed its roles to the satisfaction of the artistes and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.

For the past five years, several groups have been made amongst artistes with an aim of unification against the UPRS. the Uganda Musicians Association was also formed to project musicians’ interests.

During the swearing in ceremony, the new UMA president revealed that part of his initial interests is to streamline UPRS for the best interests of the music industry.

Ykee Benda and Cindy Sanyu at the swearing in UMA ceremony.

We are not members of UPRS. We have opened a new and fresh chapter now. We are going to streamline UPRS to the best interest of the music industry. Ykee Benda

To achieve his goal, Ykee revealed that all musicians under UMA are to register their names and understand their respective roles under the association so as to be followed up promptly.

“We want to register our names and the kind of work we do and follow it up in the right way. Previously we had complications whereby someone would register him or herself thrice but that is about to end,” Ykee Benda added.

He then advised entertainers to have the valid documents including the national identification card ready so that when the process of registration begins, they show up and participate in person.

Ykee Benda was sworn-in as UMA President and Cindy Sanyu was also officially unveled as the Vice President of the association at the start of the week.

