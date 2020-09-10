VJ Jingo is my favorite local movie translator – Daddy Andre

Everyone has a favorite hobby which they like to do during their free time especially after a long day at work or different routines. For Daddy Andre, it’s catching a movie translated by VJ Jingo.
The multi-talented music producer opened up on how he spends his free time during a Q and A session on his Twitter account as he was responding to his fans.
I like translated movies especially Jingo. lolDaddy Andre
He went on to advise his young fans who love to pursue music as a career to have a vision board and don’t allow their dreams to be shattered by anyone.
Pray hard, have a vision board and don’t let nobody tell you you can’t because the only thing that matters is if you believe in you. You’re good to go.Daddy Andre
